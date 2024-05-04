SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Price Performance
Shares of SIF stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 10.98%.
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
