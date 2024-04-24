Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,892 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,069,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,709. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $74.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

