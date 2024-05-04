Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

AROC stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. Archrock has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. Archrock had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 79.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Archrock by 4,483.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

