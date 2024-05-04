Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance
Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Onconova Therapeutics
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.