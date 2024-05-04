Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Featured Stories

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

