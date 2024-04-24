Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4,083.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,508 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PXD traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $274.66. The company had a trading volume of 786,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.53 and a 200-day moving average of $239.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

