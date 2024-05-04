Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 234,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 71,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,360,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:ESGV traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $90.60. 103,304 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

