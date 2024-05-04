Sapient Capital LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,127,000 after buying an additional 144,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after buying an additional 223,728 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,512,000 after acquiring an additional 103,326 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,505,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $957,974,000 after acquiring an additional 131,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $328.45. 1,589,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.29. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $125.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.94.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

