Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 140,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $95,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.53. 3,719,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,298. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on ELAN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.