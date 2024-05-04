Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ QQQ traded up $8.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $435.48. The company had a trading volume of 48,515,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,759,256. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.18. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $315.11 and a 52 week high of $449.34.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
