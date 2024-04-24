Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 65,426 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,426 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 42,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 130,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

Shares of GDV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 129,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,976. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

