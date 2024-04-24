Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,932 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 781,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 313,280 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $112,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

KYN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 211,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,664. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

