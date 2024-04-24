Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,017 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meteora Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 222.0% in the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 577,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 398,369 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 327,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,525 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the third quarter worth $2,347,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the third quarter worth $1,472,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the third quarter valued at $667,000.

Shares of AIMBU remained flat at $11.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does do not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

