Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in CRH by 15.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 121.3% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,003,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,636,000 after buying an additional 1,098,216 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 1.1% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 84,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRH traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,416. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.53.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Vertical Research began coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

