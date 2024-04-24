Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,200 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.20. 1,627,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.36.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

