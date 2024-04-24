Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $157.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,081. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.31. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

