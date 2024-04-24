NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $42,000 in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 819.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000.

Get ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Price Performance

OILK traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $48.42. 21,835 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $23.87.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.