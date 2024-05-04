Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Announces Earnings Results

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97), Briefing.com reports. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $392.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $268.69 and a 1 year high of $430.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $414.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.86.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total transaction of $627,415.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total transaction of $627,415.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,722.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

