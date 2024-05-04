Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Melissa Baird Sells 11,750 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $141,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 538,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $173,209.74.

On Friday, April 5th, Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $171,329.58.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $164,396.49.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.27 and a beta of 0.97. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $76,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $122,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIMS

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.