Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. Suburban Propane Partners has a payout ratio of 52.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPH opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $365.83 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 7.36%.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, SVP Neil Scanlon sold 26,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $502,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,953.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPH shares. Mizuho cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Featured Articles

