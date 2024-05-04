Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP Mark N. Rogers Sells 5,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.94. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,694,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 144,280 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

