PT United Tractors Tbk (PUTKY) to Issue Dividend of $2.19 on June 6th

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 2.1884 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from PT United Tractors Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.67.
PT United Tractors Tbk Price Performance
OTCMKTS PUTKY opened at $30.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17. PT United Tractors Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51.
