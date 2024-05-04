Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 23,682 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMBP. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 435,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

AMBP opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.69%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

