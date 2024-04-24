Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,364. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The stock has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.24 and its 200 day moving average is $194.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.36.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

