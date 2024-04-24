Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Stake in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,334 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Crown Crafts were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWS. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 241,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 52,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. 3,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.13. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.44%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Crown Crafts Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.