NewSquare Capital LLC Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,164,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,458,000 after acquiring an additional 51,682 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 139,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE WPC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.38. 349,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average is $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on W. P. Carey

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.