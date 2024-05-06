Financial Review: Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) & BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) and Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Financial Shares has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BOK Financial and Chesapeake Financial Shares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $3.13 billion 1.90 $530.75 million $6.86 13.45 Chesapeake Financial Shares $82.72 million 0.96 $10.12 million $1.95 8.59

Profitability

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Financial Shares. Chesapeake Financial Shares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOK Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares BOK Financial and Chesapeake Financial Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 13.93% 10.52% 1.06% Chesapeake Financial Shares 10.68% 9.72% 0.64%

Dividends

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. BOK Financial pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Chesapeake Financial Shares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BOK Financial and Chesapeake Financial Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 9 1 0 2.10 Chesapeake Financial Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

BOK Financial currently has a consensus target price of $97.10, indicating a potential upside of 5.25%. Given BOK Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Chesapeake Financial Shares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.4% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of BOK Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BOK Financial beats Chesapeake Financial Shares on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment engages in the provision of retail lending and deposit services to small business customers through retail branch network; and mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other improvements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; residential mortgage and personal loans; and automated teller machine, call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage, and single-family residential and residential construction loans; commercial loans, which include owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company provides merchant processing, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, and mortgage banking services, as well as cash management services. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.