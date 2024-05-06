AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.44. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $858.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,012,329.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,643,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $573,682.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,826,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,262,289.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,643,769 shares in the company, valued at $128,314,334.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,607,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,026 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 888,504 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,751,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 672.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 705,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 613,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 3,622,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 570,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

