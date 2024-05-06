Head to Head Contrast: Borealis Foods (BRLS) versus The Competition

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Borealis Foods to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Borealis Foods alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Borealis Foods and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A -$2.94 million -19.05 Borealis Foods Competitors $7.55 billion $686.90 million 5.76

Profitability

Borealis Foods’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Borealis Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -12.25% Borealis Foods Competitors -28.33% -32.16% -7.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Borealis Foods and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Borealis Foods Competitors 320 1295 1494 30 2.39

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 19.46%. Given Borealis Foods’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Borealis Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Borealis Foods has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods’ competitors have a beta of 0.88, meaning that their average share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Borealis Foods competitors beat Borealis Foods on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Borealis Foods

(Get Free Report)

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Borealis Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borealis Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.