First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTXG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.72. 3,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

