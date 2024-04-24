NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 2,595 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBND. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 106,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,796. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.