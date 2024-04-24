Visa (NYSE:V) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Visa Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of V traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $276.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,026,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,841. Visa has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.49 and a 200-day moving average of $263.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.43.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

