Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.53

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.53 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 62961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.69.

Naspers Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Naspers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.