ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.22

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.22 and last traded at $93.99, with a volume of 16530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.06.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Research analysts forecast that ITOCHU Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.
About ITOCHU
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
