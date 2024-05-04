ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.22

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.22 and last traded at $93.99, with a volume of 16530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.06.

ITOCHU Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Research analysts forecast that ITOCHU Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ITOCHU

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ITOCHU by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.