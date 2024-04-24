NewSquare Capital LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 758,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.68. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

