NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 575 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,587 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 485,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 249,760 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,101,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,170,000 after acquiring an additional 212,615 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,459,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,793,000 after acquiring an additional 211,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 199,503 shares during the period.

Shares of VWOB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.28. 125,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,167. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

