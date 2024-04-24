NewSquare Capital LLC Makes New $599,000 Investment in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $2,333,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,311,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OBDC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. 980,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,459. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

