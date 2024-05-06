CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives $34.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get CAE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

CAE Stock Up 1.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of CAE by 142.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CAE by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 52.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. CAE has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. CAE had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $804.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.