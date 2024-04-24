Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Increased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,312,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,362,000 after purchasing an additional 645,473 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LLY traded down $10.80 on Wednesday, reaching $734.89. 1,269,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $763.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $664.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $370.68 and a 12 month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

