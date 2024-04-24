NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.31. 33,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,990. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

