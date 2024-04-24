NewSquare Capital LLC Makes New $3.73 Million Investment in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,010 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Qualys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,893,000 after buying an additional 122,168 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 201,932.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 117,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Qualys by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 80,079 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $11,400,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Qualys by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.23.

Qualys Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.57. The stock had a trading volume of 143,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,082. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.60. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,032. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.