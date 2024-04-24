NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 13,203 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 52,812.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.56.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.43. 1,768,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.44 and a 200-day moving average of $299.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

