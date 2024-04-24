NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Frontdoor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,556,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,326,000 after buying an additional 413,393 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,753,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,149 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,984,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,881,000 after purchasing an additional 197,019 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 776,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after buying an additional 193,325 shares during the period.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Trading Down 0.5 %

Frontdoor stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.90. 152,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,214. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.47 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 142.80% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Frontdoor

Frontdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.