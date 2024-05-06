Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Riverview Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.34%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.16% of Riverview Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
