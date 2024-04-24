The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.40

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The Property Franchise Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TPFG stock opened at GBX 366.30 ($4.52) on Wednesday. The Property Franchise Group has a 12 month low of GBX 254 ($3.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 370 ($4.57). The stock has a market cap of £228.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1,572.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 347 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 340.06.
About The Property Franchise Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Property Franchise Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The Bottom is in For Tesla: Read This Before Buying the Bounce
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.