Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

