Demars Financial Group LLC Has $450,000 Stock Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Demars Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWM. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 185.7% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1,317.9% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at about $303,000.

RWM opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

