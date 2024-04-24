SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $5.25 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

