SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 0.9% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $166.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.59. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

