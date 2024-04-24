SlateStone Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned 1.05% of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 60,840 shares during the period.

Shares of KNG stock opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87.

About FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

