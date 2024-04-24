Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 356,152 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356,152 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust makes up about 0.4% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after buying an additional 1,680,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 98,807 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 228,716 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,628,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPW stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

